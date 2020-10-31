BayCom Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for BayCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter.

BCML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BayCom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

BCML opened at $11.10 on Thursday. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BayCom by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BayCom by 502.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BayCom by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

