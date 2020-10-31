Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 825 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.