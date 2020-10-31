Baugh & Associates LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

