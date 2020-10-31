Baugh & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Southern comprises 2.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE:SO opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

