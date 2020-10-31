Barclays Boosts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $35.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 67,816 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

