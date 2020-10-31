Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 125.0% in October

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bank of the James Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

