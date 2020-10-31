Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.41. Bank First has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.