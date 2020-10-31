Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

BSBR stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 172,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

