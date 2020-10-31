Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.14. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

