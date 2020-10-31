B. Riley Raises Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $33.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $797.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $280,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,967 over the last three months. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

