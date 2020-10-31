B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.71 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMR. Oppenheimer began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of RMR opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 141.7% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

