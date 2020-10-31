B. Riley Comments on Waitr Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waitr in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Waitr stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Waitr has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -3.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter valued at about $4,208,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

