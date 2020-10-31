B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, 140166 raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

SHOO stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Steven Madden by 122.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Steven Madden by 42.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 51.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

