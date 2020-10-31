Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CAR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.60. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 294,209 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

