Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis decreased their target price on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 283.92% and a negative net margin of 225.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avinger by 284.1% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,064 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

