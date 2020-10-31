Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $9.24. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avid Technology shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 16,834 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 28.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 59,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $409.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

