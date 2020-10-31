Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) PT Raised to $13.50

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVID. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $367.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.12. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $9.69.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,970 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,152,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 44.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 223,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 177,679 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 264,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 99,209 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

