Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 110.6% in October

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the September 30th total of 137,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $46,579.20. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

