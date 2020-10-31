Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Increased by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.1% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

