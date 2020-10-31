Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 311 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $219.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.56, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.