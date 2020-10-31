AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

T stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

