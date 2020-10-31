AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 163,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 88,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

