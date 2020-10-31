AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

T stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

