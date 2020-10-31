Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAWW. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

AAWW stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,070 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $866,018.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 140,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,210.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,453 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

