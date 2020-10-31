Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $12.20

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $11.05. Atlanticus shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 778 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlanticus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.85 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 657.33% and a net margin of 9.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

