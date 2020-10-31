Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

Athenex stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Athenex has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,230,339.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,030,941 shares of company stock worth $22,394,986 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Athenex by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 89,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

