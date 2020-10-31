Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AIZ opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Assurant has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

