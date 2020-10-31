Asset Management Corp IL ADV Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

