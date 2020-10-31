Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AZPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.