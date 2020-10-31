Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.47.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

