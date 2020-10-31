Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,166 shares of company stock worth $9,944,631. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after buying an additional 170,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

