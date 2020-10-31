argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.97. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $284.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -12.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in argenx by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in argenx by 30.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

