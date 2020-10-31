Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Ares Capital stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 140,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,070 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

