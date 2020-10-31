Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,631.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 140,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,070 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 93,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 97,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

