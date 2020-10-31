Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) EVP Michael J. Arougheti Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

