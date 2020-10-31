Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

ARCT stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 727,354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,747,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after purchasing an additional 577,007 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after buying an additional 537,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

