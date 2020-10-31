Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.82 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 175,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABUS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

