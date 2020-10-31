Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.