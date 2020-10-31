Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.84.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $389.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

