Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $100.34 and last traded at $98.32. 2,040,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,096,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.57.

The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 34.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

