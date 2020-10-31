AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 2.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of ATR opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

