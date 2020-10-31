Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) Receives $8.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on APHA. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aphria by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aphria by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 567,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 232,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

APHA stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

