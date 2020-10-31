Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Short Interest Down 38.5% in October

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEX opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Apex Global Brands has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

