ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $348.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $348.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a buy rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.08.
Shares of ANSS opened at $304.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.53 and a 200-day moving average of $298.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
