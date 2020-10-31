ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $348.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $348.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a buy rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.08.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS opened at $304.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.53 and a 200-day moving average of $298.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.