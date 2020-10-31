Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.
Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.
