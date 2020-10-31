Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 4,579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 999,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 978,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $325,000.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

