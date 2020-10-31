Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Short Interest Down 57.3% in October

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Anchiano Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of Anchiano Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.51.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Anchiano Therapeutics

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

