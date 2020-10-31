Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
