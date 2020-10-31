Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

