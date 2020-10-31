AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.10). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.79. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

