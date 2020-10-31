Analyzing Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) and Its Competitors

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE: PZG) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Paramount Gold Nevada to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Gold Nevada and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Gold Nevada 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors 650 1862 1959 105 2.33

Paramount Gold Nevada presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.51%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 34.57%. Given Paramount Gold Nevada’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paramount Gold Nevada is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Gold Nevada has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Gold Nevada’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada $730,000.00 -$6.43 million -4.61 Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -13.65

Paramount Gold Nevada’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Gold Nevada. Paramount Gold Nevada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada -968.78% -14.04% -12.28% Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors -68.64% 0.73% -0.90%

Summary

Paramount Gold Nevada competitors beat Paramount Gold Nevada on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

