Analyzing Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) & Tilray (OTCMKTS:TLRY)

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Glucose Health and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 1 12 1 0 2.00

Tilray has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 90.89%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 64.15 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Tilray $166.98 million 4.35 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -3.38

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Volatility and Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60% Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilray beats Glucose Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

